Geek Gifts: Resistance to the Star Trek Borg Cube VR PC Is…Well, You Know

The age of VR gaming systems is here and things are moving awfully quick. Oculus might have been the first one out of the gate and the first one to be gifted a handful of pieces in Wired and other major tech publications but there are plenty more on the market now. And on November 24th, gamers in America and Europe will be able to order the Star Trek Borg Cube VR PC from CherryTree, who have created the system to look exactly like the famed Borg Cube from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

For those who have a serious obsession with Star Trek as well as a love for gaming, and I imagine there’s a lot of overlap there, this looks to be the prime gift for the holiday season. There are only 359 of them however, so be prepared when November 24th arrives. Units will be shipped out on December 15th, giving you plenty of time to get acquainted with the cube before Christmas arrives. Just try not to get assimilated before you spend some times with the relatives. You can find specs and more below.

Here’s the specs for CherryTree’s Star Trek Borg Cube VR PC:

■ Officially licensed Star TrekTM

■ Limited Edition – 359 pieces

■ Micro-Computer. Measures only 6”x6”x6”

■ Mini STX mainboard*

■ Configurable up to 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 -7700K quad-core 4.2GHz CPU

■ Configurable up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM – 2x faster than DDR3

■ M.2 2280 SSD configurable up to 2 TB

■ Secondary 2.5” SSD available up to 4 TB

■ Supports Windows 10 or Linux

■ USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type-C

■ Assembled in USA. Case made in USA

Here’s what the CEO of CherryTree had to say about the concept via CherryTree & CBS: