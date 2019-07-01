‘Star Trek’ Universe Is Coming to Comic-Con with the Franchise’s First-Ever Hall H Block

0

CBS All Access and CBS Television Studios invite Star Trek fans to experience the ultimate Star Trek universe celebration with the first-ever Star Trek block of panel programming beaming into Hall H, featuring Star Trek: Discovery and the highly anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks – as well as events, activations and merchandise exclusives at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif., July 18-21.

Check out all the particulars below:

“ENTER THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE” PANEL – SATURDAY, JULY 20, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM, HALL H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. “Star Trek” broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the “Star Trek” universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. CBS All Access invites you to join the cast and producers of its hit series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the “Star Trek” universe: the highly anticipated new series STAR TREK: PICARD, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The STAR TREK: DISCOVERY cast scheduled to appear includes Sonequa Martin-Green alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin, with series guest star Tig Notaro, who plays Chief Engineer Reno, moderating the conversation. The STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS panel will feature co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and surprise guests sharing an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series.

STAR TREK UNIVERSE BOOTH: U.S.S. DISCOVERY TRANSPORTER EXPERIENCE AND “TREK” TALENT MEET-AND-GREETS, BOOTH #4237

CBS All Access is bringing the “Star Trek” universe to the San Diego Comic-Con Exhibit Hall, Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21, where fans are invited to step aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and travel to strange and distant lands through an immersive transporter experience. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite “Star Trek” talent in person with meet-and-greets in the booth (#4237), on Saturday, July 20. Comic-Con badges are required for entry.

JEAN-LUC PICARD: THE FIRST DUTY EXHIBIT

In celebration of Patrick Stewart’s return to his iconic STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION role, “Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty” is a special exhibition showcasing original props, costumes and other artifacts tracing Picard’s life and Starfleet career. Items on display include his cherished Ressikan flute, the legendary Picard family album, his Starfleet uniforms, models of ships Picard captained and all that remains of the “Borg Queen.” The gallery also features exclusive first looks at costumes and other items featured in the upcoming CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Visitors will have the first chance to purchase exclusive STAR TREK: PICARD merchandise and opportunities for exclusive giveaways. The gallery is located at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, 363 Fifth Ave., San Diego, Calif. 92101 and will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday of Comic-Con from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

STAR TREK UNIVERSE EXCLUSIVE PINS: