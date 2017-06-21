‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals First Look at Jason Isaacs’ Captain Lorca

0

Just a few days after finally announcing a premiere date, CBS has unveiled the first look at Jason Isaacs as the brand new Star Trek captain Gabriel Lorca. Isaacs joins some lofty ranks of those that came before him in the upcoming series Star Trek: Discovery, where he plays “a steely Federation Starship Captain who’s considered a brilliant military tactician.” In a bit of a change up, Star Trek: Discovery’s protagonist is not a captain, but instead Starfleet First Officer Michael Burnham played by The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

This image also gives us our first hint at the bridge of the Discovery, as the ship shown in the series’ first trailer was not that of the Discovery but of a different ship that factors into the first episode.

Star Trek: Discovery will consist of 15 episodes in total, launching on September 24th with the premiere on CBS. After that, however, the rest of the episodes will be available exclusively on CBS’s streaming service CBS All Access. It’ll be interesting to see how this show fits into the overall Star Trek canon, but Isaacs certainly looks great here as the new captain.

Take a look at the image below, via EW. The series also stars Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Shaza Latif, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, and Terry Serpico,