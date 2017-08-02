‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Character Posters Have Got Their Eye on You

CBS has released a series of new Star Trek: Discovery character posters. The upcoming series takes place before The Original Series and follows a new crew on their adventures in space.
Presumably, these character posters are meant to help introduce you to these characters, and why they look nice, the rest on a familiarity that doesn’t exist yet. No one has any feelings about these characters one way or another, and CBS could help out audiences by providing a better look at these characters instead of doing a close-up on their eyeballs. These are good character posters for if you’re already familiar with the characters, but not for a series that hasn’t launched yet.
Check out the Star Trek: Discovery character posters below. The series will premiere on CBS on September 24th with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access.
Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery:
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.
The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.