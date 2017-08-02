‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Character Posters Have Got Their Eye on You

0

CBS has released a series of new Star Trek: Discovery character posters. The upcoming series takes place before The Original Series and follows a new crew on their adventures in space.

Presumably, these character posters are meant to help introduce you to these characters, and why they look nice, the rest on a familiarity that doesn’t exist yet. No one has any feelings about these characters one way or another, and CBS could help out audiences by providing a better look at these characters instead of doing a close-up on their eyeballs. These are good character posters for if you’re already familiar with the characters, but not for a series that hasn’t launched yet.

Check out the Star Trek: Discovery character posters below. The series will premiere on CBS on September 24th with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery: