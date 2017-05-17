First Image from ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Explores a Strange New World

0

Well ahead of Star Trek: Discovery‘s debut on CBS All Access later this year, the first official image of the spacefaring cast has arrived! Surprisingly, this first look is not the expected reveal of Starfleet uniforms or the bridge of the titular starship. Instead, it features two officers dressed for desert exploration as they find themselves on some far-flung world (presumably), suggesting that the new show will fully embrace its “discovery” moniker.

The first image reveals Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou with Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. Also starring Jason Isaacs, Mary Wiseman, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, James Frain, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Chris Obi, Mary Chieffo, and Rainn Wilson, Star Trek: Discovery beams onto CBS All Access later this fall.

Check out the first image below:

First look at #StarTrekDiscovery with @SonequaMG as First Officer Michael Burnham and #MichelleYeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou. pic.twitter.com/K9ORYgmVUl — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) May 17, 2017

Now that we’ve seen the first image, hopefully more of the cast will be revealed over the next couple of months. In the meantime, here are some relatively recent additions to the cast to help fill out the ranks of Starfleet and beyond:

Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) will now star as Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation.

(Penny Dreadful) will now star as Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica, The 100) will star as Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery.

(Battlestar Galactica, The 100) will star as Commander Landry, the security officer of the Starship Discovery. Kenneth Mitchell (Jericho, Astronaut Wives Club, Frequency) will star as Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire.

(Jericho, Astronaut Wives Club, Frequency) will star as Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire. Clare McConnell (Dim the Fluorescents) will star as Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire.

(Dim the Fluorescents) will star as Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire. Damon Runyan (Suits, Supernatural, Gangland Undercover) will star as Ujilli, a leader in the Klingon Empire.

