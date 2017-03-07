Jason Isaacs Will Captain ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

0

William Shatner. Patrick Stewart. Kate Mulgrew. And now Jason Isaacs. The new Star Trek TV series has a captain. CBS announced today that the Harry Potter actor has signed on to play Captain Lorca, Captain of the Starship Discover in the upcoming TV series Star Trek: Discovery. Additionally, Baskets actress Mary Wiseman has joined the ensemble as a cadet in her final year of study.

Further details are not yet known, but Isaacs is a major casting coup for the show and, presumably, a big piece of the puzzle. The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green leads the new series as the USS Discovery’s lieutenant commander Rainsford, and unlike previous shows the captain of the ship will not be the main protagonist. But he’s no doubt an integral player, and Isaacs is a fantastic choice. He’s been doing terrific work for years, from The Patriot to his iconic turn in the Harry Potter franchise, and he just turned in a delicious performance in Gore Verbinski’s wonderfully grotesque horror pic A Cure for Wellness.

Isaacs is no stranger to television as he starred in the series Capital City in the early 90s and led the before-its-time Awake back in 2012. Most recently he starred on the Netflix series The OA, but Star Trek: Discovery is certainly a high profile get for the performer.

Production is already underway on the show, which has been pushed back repeatedly after initially being slated to premiere in January. The show is a cornerstone of CBS’s streaming-only service CBS All Access, and will only be available online after its pilot debuts on broadcast television. The show is now poised to drop early this fall.

The cast for Star Trek: Discovery also includes Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, James Frain, Terry Serpico, and Maulik Pancholy with Michelle Yeoh and Shazad Latif in recurring roles.