‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds Jonathan Frakes as a Director

Riker takes command! Star Trek: The Next Generation alumnus Jonathan Frakes (who played William T. Riker, and reprised the role for several films) will be directing an episode of the upcoming CBS / CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery. Frakes has a lot of experience behind the lens, including directing episodes of TNG and other Star Trek franchises like Deep Space Nine and Voyager, as well as some of the Star Trek films. He’s also worked on non-Trek projects like Burn Notice, Leverage, and Roswell.

EW reports that,

“Jonathan Frakes will rejoin the Trek world with Discovery,” writer-producer Gretchen J. Berg told EW. “He’s a fantastic guy and great director.” Added fellow showrunner Aaron Harberts: “Our cast is dying to work with him.”

The info is part of a slow trickle of images and news we’ve been getting about Star Trek: Discovery over the last few weeks, which isn’t really serving to amp up hype over the show since Bryan Fuller‘s unfortunate departure. I’m genuinely happy that Frakes is involved (especially as a Riker fangirl, at least in my youth!), but as far as the creative vision of the show and whether it will be enough to convince viewers to pay for All Access to watch it … time will tell.

The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Shaza Latif, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, and Terry Serpico. Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on CBS' broadcast network before moving to its premium site on Sunday, September 24th.