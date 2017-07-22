‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer: This Is the Darkest Timeline

0

During Comic-Con, CBS launched their latest Star Trek: Discovery trailer for fans both in attendance at their panel and around the world. The newest edition of the Star Trek franchise is set to premiere in the U.S. on CBS All Access Sunday, September 24th, following a broadcast premiere on the CBS Television Network.

The series boasts a fantastic cast and out-of-this-world production quality, but man am I questioning either their take on the Star Trek mythology. The subtitle of “Discovery” suggests a throwback to the exploratory missions of fan-favorite Trek stories, but the trailer showcases doom, gloom, and more starship destruction. Is this what the CBS audience wants? And will it be enough to entice people to pay for the network’s subscription service? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The Star Trek: Discovery panel, moderated by series guest star Rainn Wilson (“Harry Mudd”), featured a conversation with cast members including Sonequa Martin-Green (“First Officer Michael Burnham”), Jason Isaacs (“Captain Gabriel Lorca”), Doug Jones (“Lt. Saru”), Shazad Latif (“Lt. Ash Tyler”), Mary Wiseman (“Cadet Sylvia Tilly”), Anthony Rapp (“Lt. Paul Stamets”) and James Frain (“Ambassador Sarek”). They were joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman.

Check out the new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery below:

Here’s the official synopsis and additional info for Star Trek: Discovery:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

