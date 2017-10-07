‘Star Trek: Discovery’ NYCC Panel Recap: What We Learned About the Rest of the Season

0

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery took the NYCC stage to discuss the new series and what’s ahead, and Collider was onhand and has a full video recap of the panel right here. In the video above, John Rocha and David Griffin break down everything that happened during the Star Trek: Discovery NYCC panel, which included seeing the first six minutes of Episode Four of the series and a surprise appearance by Michelle Yeoh, who confirmed she will be popping up again at some point down the road.

Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts serve as showrunners on the new Star Trek series, which follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, specifically focusing on the crew of the Discovery. That includes First Officer Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, who serves as the protagonist of the series and is joined by Doug Jones as Saru, Shazad Latif as Ash, Anthony Rapp as Paul, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia, and Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are made available on CBS All Access every Sunday, and the first season consists of 15 episodes in total. Check out our full recap of the Star Trek: Discovery New York Comic-Con panel in the video above, and see even more videos on our YouTube channel. For all of Collider’s New York Comic-Con 2017 coverage, click here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery: