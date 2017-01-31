Watch: Teaser Video Announces ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Production Start

CBS’s production of the new sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery is now officially underway. A new teaser trailer goes behind the scenes to tease early looks at the show’s ship design, Starfleet badges, and uniforms Star Trek: Discovery promises “a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”
That’s all well and good, but none of that is on display in this very early trailer, at least not in any meaningful way. The presumed redesign of the U.S.S. Enterprise is glimpsed in set construction montages and a computer blueprint, new characters are only inferred through a brief look at a new Starfleet badge and various costumes, and the stories themselves are anyone’s guess at this point. But after the departure of former showrunner Bryan Fuller, the decision to only offer the show behind CBS’ paid All Access digital subscription service, and repeated delays to its premiere, it’s going to take more than a trailer that’s light on substance to get us excited.
Check out the production announcement teaser for Star Trek: Discovery below:
In 1964 Gene Roddenberry wrote three words on a blank page: Star Trek is…” Now, CBS All Access will begin that sentence once again. Production has begun on Star Trek: Discovery. Coming to CBS All Access.
Here’s the full press release from CBS:
Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.
CBS All Access is the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its upcoming original series, CBS All Access gives CBS fans the ability to watch more than 8,500 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Fire TV.