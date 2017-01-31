Watch: Teaser Video Announces ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Production Start

0

CBS’s production of the new sci-fi series Star Trek: Discovery is now officially underway. A new teaser trailer goes behind the scenes to tease early looks at the show’s ship design, Starfleet badges, and uniforms Star Trek: Discovery promises “a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”

That’s all well and good, but none of that is on display in this very early trailer, at least not in any meaningful way. The presumed redesign of the U.S.S. Enterprise is glimpsed in set construction montages and a computer blueprint, new characters are only inferred through a brief look at a new Starfleet badge and various costumes, and the stories themselves are anyone’s guess at this point. But after the departure of former showrunner Bryan Fuller, the decision to only offer the show behind CBS’ paid All Access digital subscription service, and repeated delays to its premiere, it’s going to take more than a trailer that’s light on substance to get us excited.

Check out the production announcement teaser for Star Trek: Discovery below:

In 1964 Gene Roddenberry wrote three words on a blank page: Star Trek is…” Now, CBS All Access will begin that sentence once again. Production has begun on Star Trek: Discovery. Coming to CBS All Access.

Here’s the full press release from CBS: