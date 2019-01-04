Sonequa Martin-Green and Cast of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ on Bringing the Fun to Season 2

0

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the start of Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery so that sounds like a pretty good time to catch up with the cast of the CBS All Access show! After the events of Season 1, the large majority of the ensemble is in a better place. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is a Starfleet commander again, Tilly (Mary Wiseman) is accepted into officer training school, Saru (Doug Jones) becomes the very first Kelpien to be awarded the Starfleet Medal of Honor, L’Rell (Mary Chieffo) and Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) are off to reunify the Klingons and then, to top it all off, in comes the U.S.S. Enterprise with Captain Pike (Anson Mount) aboard.

Back at New York Comic-Con I got the opportunity to have brief chats with most of the main ensemble, attempted to cover as many Season 2 details as possible and wound up with the featurette at the top of this article. Martin-Green tells me about the importance of a Vulcan sibling relationship, Chieffo shares her hopes for L’Rell as a leader, Mount touches on what Pike sees in Burnham, Jones discusses where we find Burnham and Saru in Season 2 after a fair amount of disagreements in Season 1, Mount explains how Pike brings “the fun” to Discovery, and so much more! You can hear about it all in that video up top and if you’re looking for even more Star Trek: Discovery coverage, browse the links below:

Here is the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery: