‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed for Season 2 on CBS All Access

CBS has announced the renewal of its freshman series Star Trek: Discovery, which has been airing (other than its premiere) on CBS’s streaming platform All Access. It joins The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight as the platform’s two marquee dramas, with The Good Fight also getting a Season 2 renewal – proving that CBS is going to see this through, despite the protests of everyone wanting these two shows to be on proper broadcast television. The network said in a press release today though that the launch of Discovery broke its record for subscriber signups in a single day, week, and month, but then again is that surprising when it’s the only show it has with an already built-in fanbase? (The Good Fight also had a built-in fanbase, but The Good Wife never got big ratings).

Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, said of the renewal that:

“In just six episodes, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise. This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the ‘Star Trek’ legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

Six episodes of Star Trek: Discovery are currently available on CBS All Access, with new episodes premiering every Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. The first “Chapter” of the series will conclude on November 12th, and will pick up again with Chapter 2 starting January of 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series: