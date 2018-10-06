‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Bearded Spock and a Premiere Date

A new trailer for season 2 of CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery has been beamed up from New York Comic-Con. There’s a lot to process here in the new footage—a ton of action, the return of Michelle Yeoh‘s Philippa Georgiou, Doug Jones being a monster delight as always—but the big news is the first appearance of Ethan Peck (Madam Secretary) as a young Vulcan named Spock. The actor steps into a role made famous for 49 years by Leonard Nimoy and taken over by Zachary Quinto for three films.
Set a decade prior to the original, William Shatner-starring Star Trek series, Discovery introduces Spock as the half-brother of Vulcan-raised Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Season 2 will deal with the half-siblings’ visions of a strange anomaly called the “Red Angel.”
“As a child, I had the same vision again and again. Now I understand its meaning and where it must lead,” Peck’s Spock says in the trailer before getting zapped awake aboard the USS Discovery. Plus, my dude has a pretty fantastic beard now, which is incredibly un-Vulcan-like. (Unless you count the fabulous goatee on Mirror Universe Spock, which I 100% do.) Season 2 will also introduce a new captain, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as well as a new crew of Klingons.
Check out the trailer below. Star Trek: Discovery—which also stars Anthony Rapp, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh—returns to CBS All Access for season 2 on January 17, 2019.
Here is the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery:
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series features a new ship and new characters while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.