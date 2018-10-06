‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Bearded Spock and a Premiere Date

0

A new trailer for season 2 of CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery has been beamed up from New York Comic-Con. There’s a lot to process here in the new footage—a ton of action, the return of Michelle Yeoh‘s Philippa Georgiou, Doug Jones being a monster delight as always—but the big news is the first appearance of Ethan Peck (Madam Secretary) as a young Vulcan named Spock. The actor steps into a role made famous for 49 years by Leonard Nimoy and taken over by Zachary Quinto for three films.

Set a decade prior to the original, William Shatner-starring Star Trek series, Discovery introduces Spock as the half-brother of Vulcan-raised Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Season 2 will deal with the half-siblings’ visions of a strange anomaly called the “Red Angel.”

“As a child, I had the same vision again and again. Now I understand its meaning and where it must lead,” Peck’s Spock says in the trailer before getting zapped awake aboard the USS Discovery. Plus, my dude has a pretty fantastic beard now, which is incredibly un-Vulcan-like. (Unless you count the fabulous goatee on Mirror Universe Spock, which I 100% do.) Season 2 will also introduce a new captain, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as well as a new crew of Klingons.

Check out the trailer below. Star Trek: Discovery—which also stars Anthony Rapp, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Rebecca Romijn, and Michelle Yeoh—returns to CBS All Access for season 2 on January 17, 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery: