First ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals the Enterprise

CBS All Access has released the first Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at the highly anticipated new season of the Trek series. Season 1 of the show ended with the reveal of the Enterprise, and Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) will fill the iconic Star Trek role of Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike in the second season. The show has gone through a behind-the-scenes change as well, as showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts were fired in the midst of production on Season 2. Executive producer Alex Kurtzman now fills the showrunner role.

I’m sure this new Star Trek is for someone, but it’s just not for me. It looks kind of like a pale imitation of the Abrams-verse riff on Star Trek, which is fine, but it doesn’t trust Star Trek to be Star Trek and hence it prefers to be Star Wars, complete with sci-fi fantasy, mythological touchstones, and lots and lots of action. And that’s fine. For some people, Discovery will be right up their alley. But for me and based on what I heard about the first season, there’s not enough here to be like, “Yes, I must pony up for a CBS All Access subscription to watch this excellent TV show.” Also, Alex Kurtzman is the showrunner now, and he’s not a very good writer or director. There was a point a few years ago when Discovery was a show worth paying attention to, but I think at this point you’re either in or you’re out.

Check out the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 trailer below. The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, and Mary Wiseman. The second season consists of 13 episodes and will premiere sometime in 2019, with Trek alum Jonathan Frakes directing the second and 10th episodes while Kurtzman—who directed the Tom Cruise monster thriller The Mummy—directs the season premiere.