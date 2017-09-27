New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer Gives a Peek at the Rest of the Season

0

It’s not unusual for a series — especially a new series — to drop a “what else is happening this season” trailer after its premiere. But for CBS and Star Trek: Discovery, it’s an essential tease. The series is moving from broadcast to a paid subscription service in CBS All Access, which is a pretty big gamble. If you’re not a regular CBS programming fan, there’s not much else for you there. Even as a fan of The Good Wife and its CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight, I waited it out until it hit Amazon Prime this month and will finish it up there. Paying for yet another streaming service, and the hassle of keeping up with new weekly episodes (God bless DVRs) is a lot to ask of an audience — even one as devoted as Star Trek fans.

Reactions to the premiere were pretty split, as well, though our own Tommy Cook praised the new series, calling it a “riveting return” to Starfleet. But the question is, can CBS convince you to pay to keep watching it? Or will you just wait a few weeks and get the free trial and binge it? Let us know your plans, and check out the season trailer tease below, along with the synopsis for the next episode:

“CONTEXT IS FOR KINGS” – Burnham finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) on STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, available to stream Sunday, October 1 after 8:30PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

Here’s the full synopsis for the series: