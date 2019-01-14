‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spinoff Starring Michelle Yeoh Confirmed for CBS All Access

0

Michelle Yeoh is a badass, that’s no secret, so it makes perfect sense that the Crazy Rich Asians star is set to lead a black ops-focused series. The currently untitled project is a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery, which will see Yeoh reprising her role as Captain Philippa Georgiou. Though news of the potential spinoff leaked in November, it has now been confirmed that CBS All Access is indeed moving forward with the project, which according to THR will “further explore Starfleet’s Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation featured on Star Trek: Discovery.”

Alex Kurtzman, who CBS is paying $25 million to oversee the subscription service’s Star Trek franchise (which will also include a Patrick Stewart-led Picard drama) said of the new series that, “Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

Yeoh said of her involvement, “I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories. Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes — certainly I believe it will go ‘where no woman has ever gone before!'”

Discovery went through a rocky start that included original showrunner Bryan Fuller leaving the project early on, but it has since gotten back on its feet. As our own Dave Trumbore wrote, “the inaugural season of CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery was a 15-episode exercise in course correction. On one hand, it was trapped behind a paywall as one of the network’s first titles for its CBS All Access subscriber channel, hemmed in by its own place in the established timeline roughly a decade before the events of the original 1966 series, and a militaristic departure from the exploratory model the franchise has become known for. On the other hand, Discovery shared core competencies of the series by elevating women and people of color into prominent roles, exploring cutting-edge technologies (even if we won’t see a mushroom-powered teleportation drive anytime soon … or ever), and threading the cultures and plot lines of multiple alien races together into the narrative. It’s also an incredibly well-produced bit of work thanks to the show’s awards-worthy artistic crew and big-budget movie effects.”

Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.