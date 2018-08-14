‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts Ethan Peck as Spock

0

On the heels of the news that Sir Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard for a new Star Trek series, CBS All Access has announced the return of another beloved and iconic character to the Trek universe: Spock. Ethan Peck (yes, grandson of Gregory Peck), will star as “the half human, half Vulcan Science Officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise, and foster brother of Michael Burnham” (Sonequa Martin-Green) in the upcoming season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Discovery‘s executive producer Alex Kurtzman said of the casting in a press release that,

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek. The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery (which you can watch a trailer for here) will premiere in early 2019; below is a full official synopsis for the series: