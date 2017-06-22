New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Image Unveils the Transporter Room

As part of a slow trickle of images being released this week, we now have eyes on one Star Trek: Discovery‘s transporter bay, aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou. In this new release for the CBS All Access series (the premiere will land on CBS this fall, to entice subscribers), we see Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) being transported to or from somewhere.
Now keep in mind once again that this is Shenzhou and not the U.S.S. Discovery, so we have yet to see the transporter bay design for that ship. But as we get closer to the premiere, there may be an updated trailer that betrays more of the design for the Discovery’s interior, which is still largely a mystery.
Check out the image below, via EW. The series also stars Doug Jones, Shaza Latif, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, and Terry Serpico.
Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery:
Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.