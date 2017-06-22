New ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Image Unveils the Transporter Room

0

As part of a slow trickle of images being released this week, we now have eyes on one Star Trek: Discovery‘s transporter bay, aboard the U.S.S. Shenzhou. In this new release for the CBS All Access series (the premiere will land on CBS this fall, to entice subscribers), we see Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) being transported to or from somewhere.

Now keep in mind once again that this is Shenzhou and not the U.S.S. Discovery, so we have yet to see the transporter bay design for that ship. But as we get closer to the premiere, there may be an updated trailer that betrays more of the design for the Discovery’s interior, which is still largely a mystery.

Check out the image below, via EW. The series also stars Doug Jones, Shaza Latif, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, and Terry Serpico.

