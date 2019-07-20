First Look at ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Reveals the Animated Cast of Characters

0

Today at Comic-Con, CBS All Access revealed a first look at the cast and characters of their upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Created by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), the show focuses on the support crew of one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The 10-episode first season will premiere in 2020.

While there wasn’t a trailer for Lower Decks, CBS All Access did have images and casting for the show. While the main cast appears to be a collection of ensigns (voiced by Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero), the supporting characters will be the bridge crew including “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Check out the images below along with a first look at the holodeck on the Cerritos, which looks like a holodeck. But now in animated form!

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Lower Decks: