‘Star Trek: Picard’ Story Details Arrive Ahead of the CBS Series’ Comic-Con Panel

Star Trek: Picard is all set to engage fans of all ages at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con this week/end. Patrick Stewart returns in the title role for a brand new series that sees the Starfleet admiral trying to enjoy retirement at his family’s French vineyard. But it seems that Picard’s final mission may still be weighing on him…

In a chat with EW, executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Michael Chabon shared some details about the new CBS All-Access series. First and foremost among them is the confirmation that Picard will be trekking back into space. That should be a no-brainer considering the pedigree of the franchise, but it’s good to hear that it’s actually going to happen anyway. Just how that comes about is anyone’s guess; as Kurtzman said: “Events began to unfold that conspire to take Picard back to the stars.” Intriguing.

Here are some other details that have emerged from the creative team:

Kurtzman stopped short of revealing what exactly spurred Picard’s return to space, but he did mention that it won’t be under the banner of Starfleet. Why?

“Because he’s no longer in Starfleet, he no longer carries the weight of that behind him. In some ways, it’s easier to be [a great man] when you’re a captain. But it’s an entirely different thing when you don’t have an army behind you. When you want to get something done and fight an injustice, how do you do that when you’re really only one man?”

So Picard’s quest to battle against a particular injustice won’t come with the resources of the vast law-keeping organization that he’s spent his life in service of. It will also be a serialized quest rather than the episodic nature that his character was used to, as Chabon confirmed. He and Kurtzman teased that Picard has quite a few ghosts from his past weighing on him, including a doomed mission to the planet Romulus. Chabon expanded a bit, saying, “He’s a lot older and we’re not shying away from that at all — we’re dealing with a man who’s in a very different place in his life.”

Kurtzman followed up:

“You will not see a version that betrays the man we loved from Next Generation. We’re not doing that. But we wanted to put a character with that level of morality and leadership and who always does the right thing no matter how hard the circumstances … we wanted to put that to the test.”

As for cameos, though Star Trek: The Next Generation star Jonathan Frakes will be directing two episodes in the first season, there’s no word yet as to whether he or any other co-stars will be returning in front of the camera. However, Kurtzman confirmed that the current cast will not be playing any familiar characters from that beloved series, so there’s always a chance for some nostalgia plays to pop up.

Chabon closed out the teasers with praise for Stewart’s performance as Picard:

“The quality of Patrick’s acting, if anything, has gotten even better over time and he was already a master. He has an ability to hold you riveted even when he’s just sitting and listening.”

Star Trek: Picard also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.