‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Takes the Beloved Captain to a New Frontier

CBS All Access has released a full trailer for their upcoming series Star Trek: Picard. The show will star Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as the films Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. At the panel for the show, they also revealed that fellow TNG alums Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Del Arco would be on the show as would Star Trek: Voyager cast member Jeri Ryan.
While I have a lot of skepticism for executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, I really want to give this one the benefit of the doubt. What this looks like is if they made another Next Generation movie but really swung for the fences and took some chances. With the exception of First Contact, none of the TNG movies felt particularly bold. Here, we’ve got Picard putting together a ragtag crew and trying to find a life away from Starfleet. It’s new, it’s different, and it looks like I’m going to have to get a CBS All Access subscription.
Check out the Star Trek: Picard trailer below along with five new images. The series premieres in early 2020 and also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.
Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard:
STAR TREK: PICARD features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as “Jean-Luc Picard,” which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Alongside Stewart, STAR TREK: PICARD will also star Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers and Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) serves as co-executive producer and Kirsten Beyer as supervising producer. Hanelle Culpepper directed the first two episodes of the series.
STAR TREK: PICARD will air exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and will be distributed concurrently internationally by CBS Studios International on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories and in Canada on Bell Media’s cable networks, Space and Z, and OTT service Crave.