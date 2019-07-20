‘Star Trek: Picard’ Trailer Takes the Beloved Captain to a New Frontier

0

CBS All Access has released a full trailer for their upcoming series Star Trek: Picard. The show will star Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as the films Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. At the panel for the show, they also revealed that fellow TNG alums Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Del Arco would be on the show as would Star Trek: Voyager cast member Jeri Ryan.

While I have a lot of skepticism for executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, I really want to give this one the benefit of the doubt. What this looks like is if they made another Next Generation movie but really swung for the fences and took some chances. With the exception of First Contact, none of the TNG movies felt particularly bold. Here, we’ve got Picard putting together a ragtag crew and trying to find a life away from Starfleet. It’s new, it’s different, and it looks like I’m going to have to get a CBS All Access subscription.

Check out the Star Trek: Picard trailer below along with five new images. The series premieres in early 2020 and also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.

