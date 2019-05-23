First ‘Picard’ Trailer Invites You to Enjoy Fine Picard Wines

0

CBS All Access has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard. The show will star Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as the films Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

The trailer itself isn’t bad. I certainly like the idea of a Star Trek series returning to one of its central characters and trying to find a way to continue the story. Rarely do we have a Star Trek character looking back on his or her life outside of maybe a flash-forward or alternate timeline episode. This new trailer tells us that Picard is back at his family’s vineyard, but he also left Starfleet for mysterious reasons after leading a rescue armada.

The problem is the showrunners. I simply don’t have a lot of faith in guys like Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman to understand what Star Trek is, why it works, or even the basic tenets of good storytelling let alone good Star Trek. Some people have warmed to Star Trek: Discovery, but I’ve also heard from die-hard Trek fans that a show like The Orville is more Trek than the actual Trek show available on CBS All Access. I don’t have a CBS All Access subscription, so I don’t have an opinion on Discovery, but it’s probably going to take a really great trailer and premise to get me to think about signing up to watch Picard even though I love Stewart in the role.

Check out the Star Trek: Picard trailer and poster below. The show also stars Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Harry Treadaway.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard: