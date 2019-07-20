‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ Trailer Has Spock Trapped in an Elevator

0

Today at the Star Trek panel at Comic-Con, CBS All Access showed off the first trailer for Star Trek: Short Treks. The six episodes will bring back Star Trek: Discovery characters Ethan Peck (Spock), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) in these episodes. They also announced that one of the episodes will take place 15 years before the events of the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, so presumably it will serve as a prologue of sorts to that series.

What’s peculiar here is that you can see with Short Treks they’re really holding fast to the current Star Trek. Rather than try to tell stories outside of Discovery, the new series seems to be the anchor point and then you can tell a story about Spock getting trapped on an elevator. If you’re all in on Discovery, then Short Treks makes a lot of sense. You get bite-sized versions of a show you already like but they don’t need to progress the main storyline. On the other hand, for someone like me who’s not really into Discovery, it feels like a closed system. Other Trek stories you could tell don’t get factored in because you need a link back to Discovery. Again, this makes sense since you have that crew and those sets, but it’s still a bit disappointing.

Check out the Star Trek: Short Treks trailer below. Short Treks premieres this fall on CBS All Access.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the synopsis for Star Trek: Short Treks: