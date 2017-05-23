Check Out ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Props on Display at the Licensing Expo

0

Today at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, our own Steve Weintraub was on hand to snap some shots of the studios’ displays for a variety of upcoming movies and TV series. The expo is where vendors get a chance to see what they might want to spend their money on in the coming months (or years), similar to last week’s TV Upfronts, where ad buyers get a song and dance about how “the best is yet to come, so give us your billions!”

This year at the Expo, CBS has put up a display in anticipation of Star Trek: Discovery, which will be airing exclusively on its All Access (paid, online) platform later this year. Since we don’t know much about the new series (aside from a first trailer), CBS has instead taken the opportunity to show off some props from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Most will be pretty familiar, but a few inclusions may surprise you (Steve also took some up-close photos of the explainer cards — click for a larger image).

Additionally, you can see the display for Discovery, which premieres this Fall and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Shaza Latif, Clare McConnell, Kenneth Mitchell, Maulik Pancholy, Anthony Rapp, Damon Runyan, Terry Serpico, and Jason Isaacs. Check it all out below (all images via Steve Weintraub).

