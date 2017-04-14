Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Panel Live from Star Wars Celebration [Updated]

0

[Update: The panel has now ended, but you can watch the Last Jedi trailer right here.]

Now that Rogue One has hit home video, the time has come—Disney and Lucasfilm are turning their attention to marketing Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The first piece of the puzzle is a big unveiling at Star Wars Celebration, and you can watch the livestream of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel right here in this article from 11:00am to 12:30pm ET. The official logline for the panel is as follows:

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will appear on stage. There will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.

Speculation, you say? For Star Wars? Well I never! On a serious note, we’re expected to get the first trailer for The Last Jedi this morning during this panel, and I’ll be interested to see which cast members make the trek to Orlando to take part in this panel. Johnson and Kennedy onstage talking already makes this panel worthwhile, but now that we have a foundation for the characters played by Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver, it’d be interesting to see them discuss the sequel publicly in a setting that’s specifically devoted to Star Wars.

Check out the panel livestream below, which runs from 11-12:30 ET. After that the video should still be available, but if not, Collider has plenty of boots on the ground at Star Wars Celebration Orlando so check back frequently for our extensive coverage.