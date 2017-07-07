Collider Jedi Council: D23 May Show ‘The Last Jedi’ Behind-the-Scenes Reel

0

Today is July 6, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Ken Napzol and special guest Janina Gavankar. Today the council discuss:

D23 to possibly show behind-the-scenes reel for The Last Jedi

Star Wars will not be at Comic-Con

LEGO products suggest Han Solo release date to still be in May

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.