‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: 8 New Images Showcase TIE Silencer, Casino on Canto Bight, and More

A legitimate reason to panic about the threat of nuclear war: where will we watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Laughing to stop from panicking aside, we’re only five months away from the highly anticipated sequel, so that means we’ve got a handful of new images from the upcoming Fall Preview issue of EW.

The coolest among these new images is Kylo Ren’s new spaceship, the TIE Silencer. Modeled after Darth Vader’s Custom TIE Fighter, I love the idea that Kylo would have his own TIE modeled off Vader’s because of course he would. He’s the galaxy’s biggest Vader fanboy, so of course he’s going to have a spaceship like his dear old granddad. Also, the thing just looks cool, so here’s hoping the inevitable LEGO set of it arrives sooner rather than later.

We also have a neat exterior shot of the casino on Canto Bight where Finn will be undertaking a mission of some sort, and I kind of like the glamorous fortress look. It’s also not aping Courescant too much, and I’m eager to get a look inside to see the “glamorous galactic getaway”, and especially to see what kind of characters exist within it. We’ve seen the scummy bars of the galaxy, but luxury casinos have a different clientele, and I’m interested to see how they look at the current battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Naturally, the issue also provides some new images of Rey, Finn, Poe, and other cast members, and I’m curious when we’ll get to see more of the new characters.

Check out the Star Wars: The Last Jedi images below. The film opens December 15th. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars, joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran alongside Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern.

