‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi': See 30 New Images from the Debut Trailer in Detail

The very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit the interwebs this morning, giving us our first look at the highly anticipated sequel. Given the level of interest in this particular film, we’ve gone through and taken some screengrabs of some of the more fascinating shots from the trailer and assembled them here into one nifty post. It’s clear that writer/director Rian Johnson and his longtime cinematographer Steve Yedlin have captured some truly evocative imagery throughout the film, as evidenced by the screengrabs. This is Johnson working on his biggest canvas yet, and if I’m being honest, one of the most exciting aspects of The Last Jedi is seeing what kind of frames and footage he’s able to capture with all of these different tools at his disposal.

These images also give us some hints as to what we’ll find story-wise inside The Last Jedi. That stunning teaser poster doesn’t just look cool—we can clearly see someone poring over a book of some sort that has the same flash of light pointing upwards. Is this something in Luke’s possession during his exile? Does it hold the secret to why he disappeared or how the First Order can be stopped?

We also get a closer look at returning fan-favorites like John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. We learned during the Last Jedi panel that Finn is paired up with a new character named Rose, played by Kelly Marie Tran, for much of the film, but here we see Finn still appears to be in recovery from his injuries suffered at the end of The Force Awakens. Poe, meanwhile, is still buddy-buddy with BB-8.

Peruse though the various images below and click on any one of them to embiggen. And click here to catch up on Collider’s copious Star Wars Celebration coverage thus far. The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, and Gwendoline Christie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15th.

All images via Disney/Lucasfilm