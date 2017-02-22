‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Key Scenes Shot in IMAX for Maximum Feels

0

In anticipation of the December 15th release of Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, IMAX Corporation and The Walt Disney Studios have revealed that key sequences of the eighth installment of the Skywalker Saga were captured with the titular high-resolution cameras. That’s grand news for cinephiles, and was surely a fun bit of filmmaking for Johnson himself, but that alone is not the biggest news of Disney’s day.

Via a press release, the two entities also announced an extension to their “multi-faceted agreement with a new multi-picture deal — beginning this year and extending through 2019 — that includes the much-anticipated live-action and animated tentpole releases from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Highlights of the agreement include IMAX’s involvement in the release of Lucasfilm’s untitled Indiana Jones film, untitled Han Solo Star Wars anthology film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX; Marvel’s Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers sequel (both shot entirely on IMAX); Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, A Wrinkle in Time and Mulan; Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4 and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

Johnson follows up on J.J. Abrams‘ use of IMAX cameras in Star Wars: The Force Awakens by capturing “key sequences of Star Wars: The Last Jedi using IMAX’s extremely high-resolution cameras, delivering IMAX audiences greater scope and increased image quality in IMAX’s exclusive aspect ratio for a uniquely immersive experience.”

Recent IMAX / Disney efforts have done quite well, occupying four of the top ten IMAX spots at the global box office, including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange and The Jungle Book.

“The IMAX release of each film will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.”

What say you, fans? Are you prepared to shell out a few more Galactic credits in exchange for viewing the Star Wars universe (and more) in the way the filmmakers intended? Let us know in the comments below!