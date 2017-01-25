Watch: Josh Gad Grills Daisy Ridley for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Details

0

There had been plenty of talk about the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens well before Rian Johnson gave his sequel a title – Star Wars: The Last Jedi - and a poster, but that act certainly pushed the discussion into frenzy mode. Comment sections and various pockets of Reddit went into crazed speculation mode with fans from this nation and all over this blue world chiming in. The company line, however, remains the same: no one involved in the production can say anything…until a trailer comes out and EW does some absurd issue-long marketing campaign for them where plenty of images and story details are released to rev-up the speculation again.

This has become a rather exhausting and predictable loop of behavior with Star Wars movies and only Marvel can even suggest that they have a fanbase even remotely as obsessive as those who worship at the alter of Lucasfilm. To that point, it’s hard to tell if comedian and Frozen star Josh Gad is being serious about his own fandom in the video that he posted to Instagram today. In the clip, which you can take a look at below, Gad invites The Force Awakens star Daisy Ridley over to his trailer under false pretenses, only to then begin grilling her about whether Rey is a Jedi or if the film’s title refers only to Mark Hamill‘s beloved Luke Skywalker. In other words, is Jedi a singular or plural noun in this case?

In all likelihood, Gad is just playing humorous proxy for legions of fans who, for reasons that escape me, cannot wait for the backstory or the further abilities of Ridley’s character to be revealed in the movie. It’s not like I don’t get the impatience – how much longer must I wait for the new Wes Anderson? – but there are going to be a lot of these movies coming out long after the next proper installment. We can’t go through this rigamarole every time a new Star Wars fact is announced, by which, of course, I mean that I wish we didn’t but know all too well that this is how it’s going to go on for the foreseeable future.

Here’s the Instagram video that Gad posted today: