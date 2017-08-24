‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Gets an Augmented Reality Campaign with “Find the Force”

0

Disney and Lucasfilm today announced “Find the Force”, a global augmented reality event rolling out on September 1st, forever to be known as “Force Friday II”, to celebrate new products inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The pop-up treasure hunt, requiring the use of the Star Wars App, will unite fans around the world in the battle against the dark side in a unique three-day event at over 20,000 retail locations across 30 countries. Fans will have the opportunity to activate a unique augmented reality experience featuring Star Wars characters, including fan-favorites and new surprise additions from the film.

Here’s how it works: First, download or update the Star Wars App, which is your one-stop-shop for all things Star Wars. Then, visit any one of 20,000 participating retail locations to find a graphic that contains the “Find the Force” logo. When you scan the graphic using the Star Wars App, you’ll reveal a character–like maybe a Porg–who through augmented reality, will appear in the room with you. You can then take photos, record videos, and share the experience on social media. Come back each day from September 1st to the 3rd to reveal new characters. Click here for more information.

Check out the announcement video for “Force Friday II” below:

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm:

Force Friday II is a major milestone in the countdown to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Star Wars has always championed new technology, and we are excited that augmented reality will allow fans to experience the universe in a whole new way.

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media:

Force Friday II puts fans right at the center of the action using augmented reality to bring our characters to life like never before. The technology theme continues in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi product line, which is our most innovative yet – we can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store.

Fans can download the latest version of the Star Wars App (v. 2.3 or higher) beginning August 24th for an early look at the new Porg characters in AR before the AR treasure hunt goes live at retail.

By sharing photos or videos featuring the in-store AR characters on Twitter or Instagram using #FindtheForce and #Sweepstakes throughout Force Friday II weekend, fans in select global markets can participate in a sweepstakes for the chance to win the ultimate fan experience: tickets to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in December.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in U.S. theaters on December 15, 2017.