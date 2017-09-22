Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Rian Johnson Wraps ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Without Any Production Drama

by      September 22, 2017

0

star-wars-8-last-jedi-done-filming

While the rest of the Star Wars cinematic universe is busy shuffling directors and release dates, Rian Johnson has quietly been putting the finishing touches on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The drama-free production has now come to a complete and final finish, as celebrated by Johnson and his crew, and further confirmed over social media. The eighth installment in the Skywalker Saga is well and truly locked, so fans can almost certainly expect a new trailer ahead of the film’s December 15th release date.

Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will do battle against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) when the highly anticipated film drops in just a few months. The film also stars Carrie FisherAndy SerkisLupita Nyong’oAnthony DanielsBenicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern.

Take a look at the celebratory pic behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

And further confirmation here:

For fun, here are a few behind-the-scenes shots from post-production:

The lovely and amazing Ren Klyce, sound designer to the stars.

A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on

 

A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on

Bonus content with re-recording mixer David Parker

A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on

For more on all things Star Wars, check out our recent write-ups below:

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Forced Matthew Vaughn to Rethink His ‘Flash Gordon’…
Next Article
'Marvel's Spider-Man’: Nadji Jeter on Bringing Miles Morales into the Spotlight
Tags

Latest News