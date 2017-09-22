Rian Johnson Wraps ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Without Any Production Drama

0

While the rest of the Star Wars cinematic universe is busy shuffling directors and release dates, Rian Johnson has quietly been putting the finishing touches on Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The drama-free production has now come to a complete and final finish, as celebrated by Johnson and his crew, and further confirmed over social media. The eighth installment in the Skywalker Saga is well and truly locked, so fans can almost certainly expect a new trailer ahead of the film’s December 15th release date.

Rey (Daisy Ridley), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Finn (John Boyega), Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will do battle against Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) when the highly anticipated film drops in just a few months. The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern.

Take a look at the celebratory pic behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi:

Aaaand that’s a wrap on the hardest working post production team in the galaxy. Going to miss sitting in dark rooms with these goobers. A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

And further confirmation here:

Allllll done. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 22, 2017

For fun, here are a few behind-the-scenes shots from post-production:

The lovely and amazing Ren Klyce, sound designer to the stars. A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Bonus content with re-recording mixer David Parker A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

For more on all things Star Wars, check out our recent write-ups below: