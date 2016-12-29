More Collider
‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Voted Most Anticipated Film of 2017 by Fandango

As we put 2016 in the books, it’s time to look ahead to the films of 2017. There’s plenty of good-looking stuff on the horizon, and while there will inevitably be some disappointments, hopefully most of our most anticipated movies will live up to expectations.

Fandango put together their annual “most anticipated” list, and it should come as a surprise to no one that Star Wars: Episode VIII earned the most votes among Fandango readers. It also shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the biggest films are the movies currently on people’s radars. Next year will see new films from Steven Soderbergh (Logan Lucky) and Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), but you won’t see those on Fandango’s list. What you will see are the usual suspects: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty and the Beast, Wonder Woman, and even The Mummy.

Of course, sometimes the best films of the year are the ones you didn’t see coming. I hadn’t heard about Moonlight in 2015, and it’s my favorite film of 2016. While I’m certainly excited for the slate of upcoming blockbusters, it’s important not to lose sight of the films that lack gigantic marketing budgets.

guardians-of-the-galaxy-2-posterHere’s Fandango’s list of the 30 most anticipated films of 2017:

  1. 1. Star Wars: Episode VIII
  2. 2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  3. 3. Beauty and the Beast
  4. 4. Wonder Woman
  5. 5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  6. 6. Justice League
  7. 7. The Fate of the Furious
  8. 8. Fifty Shades Darker
  9. 9. Logan
  10. 10. Despicable Me 3
  11. 11. The LEGO Batman Movie
  12. 12. Thor: Ragnarok
  13. 13. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  14. 14. Blade Runner 2049
  15. 15. Cars 3
  16. 16. John Wick: Chapter Two
  17. 17. War for the Planet of the Apes
  18. 18. The Dark Tower
  19. 19. Pitch Perfect 3
  20. 20. Alien: Covenant
  21. 21. Jumanji
  22. 22. Kong: Skull Island
  23. 23. Transformers: The Last Knight
  24. 24. Dunkirk
  25. 25. The Mummy
  26. 26. Baywatch
  27. 27. T2 Trainspotting
  28. 28. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
  29. 29. Snatched
  30. 30. The Great Wall
