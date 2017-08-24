‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Shows Off Two of the First Order’s New Vehicles

0

Like any new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have its fair share of new vehicles. Today on The Star Wars Show (via Bleeding Cool) two of the new vehicles made their debut. First up, there’s the evolution of the AT-AT, the AT-M6. The “M6” stands for Megacaliber Six, which is the name of the cannon on its back. No word yet if the AT-M6 has solved the problem of speeders tying its legs up with tow cables.

The other new vehicle is the First Order Dreadnought, which is the evolution of the Star Destroyer. It measures “7,700 meters long and sports two orbital auto cannons and a ton of anti-aircraft cannons on its surface.” No word yet if the Resistance has anything like this in its arsenal. Hopefully, The Last Jedi will shed some light on why the First Order was able to salvage and build upon all of the Empire’s technology while the Resistance is still using X-Wings. Also, at this point, I expect someone to breathlessly run in and say, “Well, if you read Aftermath, you’ll see that…” and so forth.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars, joined by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran alongside Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern.

