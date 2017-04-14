New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Poster Is Strong with the Force

0

During the Star Wars: The Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration, director Rian Johnson revealed the new teaser poster for the film. While there will certainly be another poster before the film is released, this is damn fine one.

What I like best about the poster is how it evokes the look of the original poster for Star Wars with Rey now taking the place of Luke with the lightsaber raised towards the heavens, and now Luke and Kylo Ren both taking the place of Darth Vader. It’s a powerful image, showing Rey continuing her training and becoming a more powerful user of the Force, but also two warring factions that loom large over her destiny—Luke, a Jedi living in seclusion, and Kylo Ren, his former student and Rey’s nemesis.

While some may complain that the rest of the cast is absent from this poster, I’m sure we’ll see them in due time. For now, this poster does a good job of conveying the central relationships of the story, and the red hue adds an ominous element to the proceedings. It tells us that The Last Jedi will be a much darker chapter than The Force Awakens, although I suspect it will be darker in a way that’s different than The Empire Strikes Back.

What do you think about the new poster? Sound off in the comments section.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens December 15th. The film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Laura Dern, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio del Toro, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

