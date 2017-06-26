‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Theories: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

0

Lucasfilm likes to keep fans dangling when it comes to Star Wars, especially the core films in the Skywalker Saga. The Force Awakens marketing campaign kept the biggest takeaways close to the vest — not even journalists were allowed to screen the film for the domestic press junket — and a similar bare bones-style lead-in is happening with The Last Jedi. Opening this December, the film’s first trailer came out in April, and since then we’ve seen a photo spread in Vanity Fair with little else. This leaves lots of room for speculation.

One of the earliest reports I can remember of The Force Awakens was the alleged script that saw Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, grasped by his severed hand, floating through space and landing on a desert planet. That obviously was not in the film, but the theories and claims the online maelstrom spit forth ranged from pretty plausible to totally outrageous. Now we’re here, approaching the release of The Last Jedi, and once again sifting through all the hot takes, reports, alleged leaks, and clues left from the previews.

Here are some of the most plausible and most farfetched theories for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.