Collider Jedi Council: ‘Episode 8’ Gets a Title; Woody Harrelson Talks ‘Han Solo’

Today is January 26, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Jeremy Jahns, Mark Reilly and Perri Nemiroff! On this episode, the crew discuss:

Episode 8 Gets a Title

Woody Harrelson Talks Han Solo Spin-Off Film

Rogue One Gets Oscar Nominations

Dave Filoni and Pablo Hidalgo Talk the Future of Star Wars

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…

Now we get to hear from you! The Council takes on all your Twitter questions you send in @ColliderVideo with the hashtag #ColliderJediCouncil.