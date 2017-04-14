‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Breakdown: Light, Darkness, the Balance, and Much More

0

Now that you’ve had time to catch your breath thanks to the reveal of the first teaser trailer for Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you might be wondering just what the heck is going on in the eighth film in the Skywalker Saga. Not to worry. We’ve combed through every frame of the trailer to not only pull pertinent images but to give you a breakdown of what those scenes mean, what plot points they might suggest, and some history and trivia to fill in the gaps. Don’t fret if you don’t know the entire history of Star Wars up to this point; we’ve got you covered. Let’s get to it!

Click here to catch up on all of our Star Wars Celebration coverage. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars. They’ll be joined by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

The clever opening scene of this first trailer mimics those of the films that came before it; while we think we’re staring into deep space, the twinkling stars we see are actually glints of light on the rocky surface of Ahch-To where Rey is embroiled in her training under Luke Skywalker. Luke sought refuge as a hermit at this place, the location of the first Jedi Temple, following Kylo Ren’s betrayal and murder of Luke’s Jedi students. More on that in a bit.

Luke’s training of Rey echoes that of Qui-Gon training Obi-Wan, Obi-Wan training Anakin, and, of course, Obi-Wan and Yoda training Luke. Some of those pairings were more ill-fated than others… It’s the latest in a long line of masters and apprentices, but perhaps it’s also the last since Luke seems ready to give up on the Jedi Order altogether.