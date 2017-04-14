First ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Reveals a Troubled Luke, Sleeping Finn

0

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer for writer/director Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The trailer was unveiled as part of the Star Wars Celebration panel for the film, along with an absolutely gorgeous teaser poster, and indeed now we have our very first footage from The Last Jedi.

This is very much a teaser trailer as we don’t get too many reveals, but the biggest “new” part is certainly Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker insisting that the world doesn’t need Jedi anymore, basically advocating for their extinction. Indeed, during the panel Ridley teased that when Rey meets Luke Skywalker, the film delves into the “never meet your heroes” notion—something has certainly changed Luke since we last saw him in Return of the Jedi. But, as this is ultimately a heroic story, one imagines Rey may be the one person able to change Luke’s mind and get him back into fighting shape. We’ll find out!

Check out the Star Wars 8 trailer below followed by a bevy of new images, and click here to catch up on all of our Star Wars Celebration coverage. John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Dohmnall Gleeson (General Hux), Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Andy Serkis (Snoke) all return for the latest Star Wars. They’ll be joined by Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern. The film is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

For more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, click on the links below: