Collider Jedi Council: Is Yoda in ‘The Last Jedi’?; ‘Han Solo’ Spin-Off Planet Details

Today is March 16, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns and Perri Nemiroff. Today the council discuss:

Is Yoda Confirmed for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Han Solo Planet Details

More Details on Vader From Rogue One

No Deleted Scenes or Alternate Ending for Rogue One Blu-ray

Gareth Edwards Talks Darth Plagueis

More Cast Confirmation for Star Wars Celebration

What’s the Deal with Canon?

Now is the segment called “What’s the Deal with Canon?”, a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’ Stories. “Canon” here include the TV shows, books, comics and video games.

A Short Time Ago, In a Tweet Far, Far Away…