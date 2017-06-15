Collider Jedi Council: Colin Trevorrow Addresses ‘Star Wars: Episode 9′

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is June 15, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Tiffany Smith, Ken Napzol and Mark Reilly. Today the council discuss:

First look at a new creature from Achto

John Boyega causes stir on Twitter

Edgar Wright is not directing a Star Wars movie

Donald Glover talks about playing Lando

Colin Trevorrow addresses Star Wars Episode 9

Joel Edgerton wants to return in a Star Wars film

Will Rey make her own lightsaber

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.