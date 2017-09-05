Colin Trevorrow Out as Director of ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

0

Creative differences often break up the band, but occasionally, it also breaks up a film. Disney and Lucasfilm released a statement today regarding their decision to part ways with director Colin Trevorrow for Star Wars: Episode IX:

Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.

The Jurassic World director was confirmed as part of the franchise a little over 2 years ago, although Episode IX also just got a new writer, which may have been the herald of things to come. Trevorrow initially signed on to Episode IX as a co-writer with Derek Connolly, so with the news that Jack Thorne (who has written some stellar TV series in the last few years) was being brought in to work on the script — especially in the wake of Trevorrow’s very poorly received The Book of Henry — fans should have taken notice. But just two months ago, Trevorrow spoke to us about the experience of working on the film and how important it was for it to connect with kids.

As far as other names being tossed around to replace the now departed Trevorrow, well, nothing concrete as of yet. For what it’s worth, the film is not set to start production until January of 2018, with a May 24, 2019 release date. So there’s plenty of time for the studios to pick exactly who might go along with the vision they have for this crucial installment — although I’m sure they already have someone in mind since before they made the announcement.

Will let you know any further details to come, but in the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments, and what director you would like to see take over Episode IX — do you think Rian Johnson might be asked to continue on with another film?