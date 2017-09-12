Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: J.J. Abrams Directing ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’

by      September 12, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday September 12th, 2017) Mark Ellis, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Patty Jenkins closes record deal to direct Wonder Woman 2; now highest-paid female filmmaker in history
  • Rian Johnson has no plan to direct Star Wars Episode IX (for now)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio wants to play Stan Lee in biopic, according to Stan Lee
  • Daniel Dae Kim in negotiations to replace Ed Skrein in Hellboy reboot
  • Live Twitter
wonder-woman-no-mans-land

Image via Warner Bros.

