Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

Jedi Council: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Gets a New Writer in Jack Thorne

by      August 3, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

Today is August 3, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Ken Napzok, Tiffany Smith and Mark Reilly. Today, the Council discuss:

  • Ron Howard talks Han Solo and Clint Howard
  • Han Solo rumor
  • Captain Phasma’s backstory

What’s the Deal With Canon?

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

star-wars-logo

Image via LucasFilm

Related Content
Previous Article
'Annihilation': Alex Garland's 'Ex Machina' Follow-Up Lands a 2018 Release Date
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News