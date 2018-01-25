Jedi Council: How Will Rey Restart the Jedi Order?

On an all new Collider Jedi Council, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi scored four Oscar nominations this year, but was Mark Hamill snubbed for Best Supporting Actor?
- In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reed Morano confirmed that she had a meeting with Kathleen Kennedy. Does this mean she’ll be directing a Star Wars film?
- Rian Johnson took to his Twitter account to respond to questions about Luke’s use of The Force in the climax of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
- Disney officially confirms the Star Wars: Rebels return date and Ian McDiarmid returning to voice Emperor Palpatine.
- The Star Wars Show reveals new details about the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novel, which will include a Han Solo funeral.
- The panel covers the events of Issue #23 of the Poe Dameron comic book.
- Twitter Questions