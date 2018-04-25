Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ to Open Against ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel

by      April 25, 2018

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:

  • In an interview with Esquire, Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich revealed that he’s been signed for three films.
  • Speaking to exhibitors in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, Quentin Tarantino said that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is “probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done.”
  • Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman announced at Cinemacon that the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will arrive during Christmas 2019 with Dwayne Johnson returning to reprise his role.
  • In an interview with Variety on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet, Joss Whedon revealed that his story for Batgirl “just crumbled in my hands.”
  • A24 released a new trailer for their Western drama A Woman Walks Ahead that stars Jessica Chastain as a widow who sets out West to meet Chief Sitting Bull.
  • Live Twitter Questions
jumanji-2-cast-dwayne-johnson-jack-black

Image via Sony Pictures

Related Content
Previous Article
New Images from Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Are Pure Nightmare Fuel
Next Article
‘Dear White People’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Netflix Series’ Return
Tags

Latest News