Movie Talk: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ to Open Against ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, and Jon Schnepp discuss the following:
- In an interview with Esquire, Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich revealed that he’s been signed for three films.
- Speaking to exhibitors in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, Quentin Tarantino said that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is “probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done.”
- Sony Motion Pictures chairman Tom Rothman announced at Cinemacon that the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will arrive during Christmas 2019 with Dwayne Johnson returning to reprise his role.
- In an interview with Variety on the Avengers: Infinity War red carpet, Joss Whedon revealed that his story for Batgirl “just crumbled in my hands.”
- A24 released a new trailer for their Western drama A Woman Walks Ahead that stars Jessica Chastain as a widow who sets out West to meet Chief Sitting Bull.
- Live Twitter Questions