‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Meet the Galaxy’s Newest Criminal, Zorri Bliss

The new issue of Vanity Fair revealed that Keri Russell will play the new character Zorri Bliss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Russell was tight-lipped on the details of Bliss, only to say “I do have the coolest costume. I will say that.” We also know that her character is found in the Thieves Quarter on the snow-dusted world Kijimi.

Vanity Fair [via CBR] goes on to say that “After the events of The Last Jedi, bounty hunters, thieves and other mischief-seekers were given the perfect opportunity to resume operations. If the First Order and the New Republic are at war, who’s stopping the criminal underbelly of the galaxy far, far away?”

The criminal side of the galaxy has always added some flavor to the Star Wars movies (they’re sorely lacking from the prequels). We got some hints of that in The Force Awakens with Maz’ cantina and more of it in The Last Jedi with the war profiteers, so it only makes sense to continue integrating that world in The Rise of Skywalker.

The larger question is what kind of character Bliss will be. It appears that director J.J. Abrams has a desire to create his own kind of Boba Fett, a mysterious masked character who will be revered as a badass by future generations despite doing very little and being largely uninteresting. That hope seemed to ride on Captain Phasma, but then Captain Phasma fell down a hole and died. So is the new hope riding on Zorri Bliss? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th and also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher.

