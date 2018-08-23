Facebook Messenger

Jedi Council: Is the Millennium Falcon on Batuu in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and Rosie Knight discuss the following:

  • Kelly Marie Tran released a column in the New York Times deatiling her reasons for leaving social media and what the experience has taught her.
  • Movieweb is reporting that there are Star Wars: Episode IX set images that show the Millennium Falcon in a mysterious forest. Is it Batuu?
  • Omega Underground reports that Star Wars: Episode IX will complete principal photography by February 2019.
  • In an interview with Radio Times, Richard E. Grant revealed that he is not playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Episode IX.
  • A speculative video from YouTuber Mike Zeroh suggest that Leia might be visiting Takodana in Star Wars: Episode IX and possibly explore Maz Kanata’s home planet too.
  • Variety is reporting that Disney is handing over operations of Star Wars: Commander to Zynga and giving them the rights to develop and publish two new free-to-play mobile games.
  • The panel reviews Darth Vader #20 and Doctor Aphra #23.
  • Twitter and Facebook questions.
star-wars-the-last-jedi-kelly-marie-tran

Image via Lucasfilm

