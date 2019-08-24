New ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ Footage Reveals Rey with a Red Double-Sided Lightsaber

0

Disney brought the freaking force-and-a-half to its D23 presentation, not only dropping The Mandalorian trailer yesterday, but also showing off a ton of new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during today’s Disney Studios presentation. While it looks like the video won’t make its way online for a while, luckily Collider was in the room and can tell you what we saw from a galaxy far, far away.

Let’s start with that ending: The new footage concluded with the image everyone’s gonna want to talk about, Daisy Ridley‘s Rey rocking a Sith-looking hood and holding a red lightsaber. I’m sorry, a red lightsaber that extended into a double lightsaber, ala ya boy Darth Maul.

It was a shocking moment that got a huge reaction, but it’s intriguing when paired with a shot earlier in the footage: Rey and Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren locked in a massive lightsaber fight on top of a ship sinking into some water. Honestly, similiar vibes to the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker duel on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith. Speaking of, an intriguing note: Darth Vader’s unmistakeable breathing sound could be heard in the background of some of the footage.

The rest of the new stuff was mostly quick, hype-building flashes but I can say everything had that trademark J.J. Abrams sheen to it; this is gonna be one cinematic as hell conclusion to the trilogy. There’s a shot in the trailer where a fleet of Star Destroyers are flying through a lightning storm while Finn (John Boyega) and newcomer Jannah (Naomi Ackie) look on that I’ll be thinking about for a while.

