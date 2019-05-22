‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: 14 New Images Go Behind the Scenes of the Saga’s Conclusion

0

Vanity Fair has released its big Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker preview piece. There’s not only loads of information about the upcoming movie, but also plenty of new images. Granted, most of the images are behind-the-scenes stills or staged photos from framed photographer Annie Leibovitz, but they still provide a worthwhile glimpse at what’s to come in the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

Some of these images are bound to give you a giddy thrill like Poe hanging out with Lando in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon while others provide the first looks at new characters like Keri Russell’s “masked scoundrel” Zorri Bliss and Richard E. Grant playing the villainous Allegiant General Pryde. You’ve also got a good look at Jannah (Naomi Ackie), who we met back at Star Wars Celebration, but now she’s riding atop an orbak, which is like a space horse.

But for me, the best shot here is Kylo Ren and Rey having a lightsaber battle in the rain. I really hope that this is a shot from the movie and not just something staged for the magazine because it’s such a cool image. It also hammers home that the conflict between Kylo Ren and Rey, and how they represent differing paths for the future, is the key battle in this entire trilogy. That’s not to say that the other plot points are unimportant, but everything hinges on these two characters, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.

Check out the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker images below. The film opens December 20th and also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher.